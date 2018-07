Two Winter Park ways to celebrate a fancy 4th of July deliciously

click to enlarge

Chef created an All-American menu with all the backyard-bbq favorites. Reserve a table with friends, sit at the bar or walk in for Taproom seating – the Summer Picnic menu will be offered at every seat!





11:30am-5:00pm Limited Food Menu; Full Bar





FOURTH OF JULY MENU: a la carte



GRILLED OYSTERS “PRAGO STYLE” $18

garlic butter, toast points



SHRIMP COCKTAIL $12

habanero cocktail sauce



BISCUITS & CHEESE $12

gruyere-chive biscuits, pimento cheese





PLATES:

RAVENOUS PUB BURGER $17

shortrib-brisket, caramelized onion, buttermilk blue cheese, truffle fries



MAHI SANDWICH $16

housemade sauce gribiche, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, brioche bun



1/2 FRIED CHICKEN $22

watermelon salad, hot honey



RAVENOUS BBQ PLATE $18

ribs, whole hog, beans & greans



SIDES:

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES $8



ZELLWOOD CORN $8



MAC & CHEESE $8

Sorry, we know it's last-minute, but we just got the info ourselves. Two of Winter Park's most popular, undeniably somewhat fancy, restaurants are celebrating Independence Day with tasty specials.First up, the Glass Knife : They'll celebrate the holiday Wednesday, July 4, with a special edition red, white and blue doughnut. Your 4th of July party just found a dessert that doesn't include Jell-O.Next, the Ravenous Pig: They'll be closed for dinner, but during the day, they're throwing a 4th of July backyard bash from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The a la carte menu is below and it is a doozy – maybe you should reconsider that grill and just let the pros take over. Pricing ranges from $12-$18 for appetizers, $17-$22 for main course and sides are $8.