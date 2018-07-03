Two Winter Park ways to celebrate a fancy 4th of July deliciously

Chef created an All-American menu with all the backyard-bbq favorites. Reserve a table with friends, sit at the bar or walk in for Taproom seating – the Summer Picnic menu will be offered at every seat!
Fourth of July hours of operation:
11:30am-5:00pm Limited Food Menu; Full Bar
FOURTH OF JULY MENU: a la carte
GRILLED OYSTERS “PRAGO STYLE” $18
garlic butter, toast points
SHRIMP COCKTAIL $12
habanero cocktail sauce
BISCUITS & CHEESE $12
gruyere-chive biscuits, pimento cheese
PLATES:
RAVENOUS PUB BURGER $17
shortrib-brisket, caramelized onion, buttermilk blue cheese, truffle fries
MAHI SANDWICH $16
housemade sauce gribiche, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, brioche bun
1/2 FRIED CHICKEN $22
watermelon salad, hot honey
RAVENOUS BBQ PLATE $18
ribs, whole hog, beans & greans
SIDES:
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES $8
ZELLWOOD CORN $8
MAC & CHEESE $8
