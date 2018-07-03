Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Tip Jar

Two Winter Park ways to celebrate a fancy 4th of July deliciously

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 6:44 PM

click to enlarge donut_1_copy.jpg

Sorry, we know it's last-minute, but we just got the info ourselves. Two of Winter Park's most popular, undeniably somewhat fancy, restaurants are celebrating Independence Day with tasty specials.

First up, the Glass Knife: They'll celebrate the holiday Wednesday, July 4, with a special edition red, white and blue doughnut. Your 4th of July party just found a dessert that doesn't include Jell-O.

Next, the Ravenous Pig: They'll be closed for dinner, but during the day, they're throwing a 4th of July backyard bash from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The a la carte menu is below and it is a doozy – maybe you should reconsider that grill and just let the pros take over. Pricing ranges from $12-$18 for appetizers, $17-$22 for main course and sides are $8.

Chef created an All-American menu with all the backyard-bbq favorites. Reserve a table with friends, sit at the bar or walk in for Taproom seating – the Summer Picnic menu will be offered at every seat!

Fourth of July hours of operation:
11:30am-5:00pm Limited Food Menu; Full Bar


FOURTH OF JULY MENU: a la carte

GRILLED OYSTERS “PRAGO STYLE” $18
garlic butter, toast points

SHRIMP COCKTAIL $12
habanero cocktail sauce

BISCUITS & CHEESE $12
gruyere-chive biscuits, pimento cheese


PLATES:
RAVENOUS PUB BURGER $17
shortrib-brisket, caramelized onion, buttermilk blue cheese, truffle fries

MAHI SANDWICH $16
housemade sauce gribiche, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, brioche bun

1/2 FRIED CHICKEN $22
watermelon salad, hot honey

RAVENOUS BBQ PLATE $18
ribs, whole hog, beans & greans

SIDES:
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES $8

ZELLWOOD CORN $8

MAC & CHEESE $8



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst to produce a new show about the dark side of 1990's Orlando water parks Read More

  2. Florida fisherman catches marijuana brick, calls it an 'early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar' Read More

  3. Orlando man who believes Trump was elected by God is getting his own movie Read More

  4. Watch the first trailer for Jay-Z's documentary series on Trayvon Martin Read More

  5. Democratic governor candidate Jeff Greene says he's worth $3.3 billion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation