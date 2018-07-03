The Gist

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

The Gist

Southern Craft hosts exhibit of photography by Black Haüs star Victoria Black

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge Photo of Opulence Black - VICTORIA BLACK
  • Victoria Black
  • Photo of Opulence Black
Victoria Elizabeth Black is a true treasure – a darkly glittering gem – of the City Beautiful. Along with her Black Haüs family of “horror” drag queens – including Ophelia Black, Dahlia Black and Waka Shame – she’s pushing drag forward into new realms in their weekly (free) Creature Feature events at Stonewall. The outfits and makeup on display at Creature Feature are next-level, like an otherworldly hybrid of Hellraiser and Wigstock. And connoisseurs of the art of drag are taking notice outside of Orlando. Black was a contestant on OutTV’s Dragula and members of Black Haüs recently went down a storm at RuPaul’s DragCon. Now Victoria is demonstrating a new side of her artistry with this exhibition of her photography at Southern Craft and it’s sure to be every bit as unique as her performance work. Do your best Vampira and put on a ridiculously big black hat and sunglasses and fight through the crowds of holiday revelers to pay homage to the Queen.

5 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 | Southern Craft, 2405 E. South St. | 407-412-5039 | southerncraftbar.com | free

