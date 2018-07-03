Pitch Perfected is the capstone on the Barbershop Harmony Society's annual international convention

click to enlarge
Hello my baby, hello my darling. The capstone of the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s international convention – yes, that is a thing – is the Pitch Perfected show. Watch some of the best barbershop quartets in the world as the 1993 Quartet Champion group, Gas House Gang, and 2017 champions, Main Street, take over the stage and the room with harmonious vocals. Both singing groups have competed around the country, as well as in international competitions, to see who truly is the best quartet. Boater hats and waxed mustaches are not mandatory to attend, but why wouldn’t you?
7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5 | Linda Chapin Theater, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive | 800-876-7464 | barbershop.org
| $20-$85