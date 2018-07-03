The Heard

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Pearl and the Oysters bring summery vibes to Downtown Arts Collective

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge gal_pearl-the-oysters.jpg
You may have thought the Solstice was on June 21, but this Ugly Orange-curated show is the true herald of the season with summery vibes aplenty. Elestial Sound artists Pearl & the Oysters have played the City Beautiful a time or two now, but are never less than welcome, especially with the weather now matching their lush and languid music. The band deals in sun-kissed and eccentric yet poised alt-pop, perfect for underwater tiki lounges and Weeki Wachee mermaid shows. Openers are local shoegazers Acoqui and New Orleans exotica merchants (and Jane Jane Pollock-connected) Room Thirteen. Location has not yet been revealed, for that added bit of anticipation.

with Room Thirteen, Acoqui | 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5 | Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave. | facebook.com/uglyorangepromo | $7

