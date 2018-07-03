Pearl and the Oysters bring summery vibes to Downtown Arts Collective

click to enlarge
You may have thought the Solstice was on June 21, but this Ugly Orange-curated show is the true herald of the season with summery vibes aplenty. Elestial Sound artists Pearl & the Oysters have played the City Beautiful a time or two now, but are never less than welcome, especially with the weather now matching their lush and languid music. The band deals in sun-kissed and eccentric yet poised alt-pop, perfect for underwater tiki lounges and Weeki Wachee mermaid shows. Openers are local shoegazers Acoqui and New Orleans exotica merchants (and Jane Jane Pollock-connected) Room Thirteen. Location has not yet been revealed, for that added bit of anticipation.
with Room Thirteen, Acoqui | 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5 | Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave. | facebook.com/uglyorangepromo
| $7
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.