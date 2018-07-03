Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Bloggytown

Democratic governor candidate Jeff Greene says he's worth $3.3 billion

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE.COM
  • Screen grab via YouTube.com
Since the onset of his campaign early last month, Palm Beach real estate investor Jeff Greene has been clear that he's willing to spend "whatever it takes" to be the next tenant of the Florida governor's mansion.

It's not an impossible feat on Greene's part, either, seeing as how he's currently worth $3.3 billion, according to a financial disclosure form filed on June 20. That means the 63-year-old is worth $3.2 billion more than the next wealthiest candidate, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, whose net worth is a pale $133 million by comparison.

Since Greene filed to run as a Democrat on June 1, he's so far loaned his campaign $3.6 million. And as he hasn't received a single donation to his campaign, it looks like he's building his own dollar-paved path straight to Tallahassee. 

The Palm Beach Post reports that Greene's assets range from $30 million in household goods and personal items – like cars and jewelry and other fancy things – to $227 million in his personal bank accounts. The Post also reports that of the 18 properties Greene listed in his name, 13 are in West Palm Beach and are cumulatively valued at roughly $6.9 million.

His most valuable property, however, is his $85 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach – not too far from the "Southern White House," as President Donald Trump likes to call it, Mar-a-Lago.

Want to read more about how rich Greene is? Check out the Post's report.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF professor accused of stalking student with 800 texts a day Read More

  2. Florida's Puerto Ricans are falling for Rick Scott over Bill Nelson in Senate race, poll says Read More

  3. The Bahamas just got a whole lot more expensive thanks to dramatic increases in taxes and fees Read More

  4. Toy Story Land is just the beginning of a multi-year redo at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  5. George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst will star in a new show about the dark side of 1990's Orlando water parks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation