Democratic governor candidate Jeff Greene says he's worth $3.3 billion

Since the onset of his campaign early last month, Palm Beach real estate investor Jeff Greene has been clear that he's willing to spend "whatever it takes" to be the next tenant of the Florida governor's mansion.It's not an impossible feat on Greene's part, either, seeing as how he's currently worth $3.3 billion, according to a financial disclosure form filed on June 20. That means the 63-year-old is worth $3.2 billion more than the next wealthiest candidate, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, whose net worth is a pale $133 million by comparison.Since Greene filed to run as a Democrat on June 1, he's so far loaned his campaign $3.6 million. And as he hasn't received a single donation to his campaign, it looks like he's building his own dollar-paved path straight to Tallahassee.Thereports that Greene's assets range from $30 million in household goods and personal items – like cars and jewelry and other fancy things – to $227 million in his personal bank accounts. Thealso reports that of the 18 properties Greene listed in his name, 13 are in West Palm Beach and are cumulatively valued at roughly $6.9 million.His most valuable property, however, is his $85 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach – not too far from the "Southern White House," as President Donald Trump likes to call it, Mar-a-Lago.Want to read more about how rich Greene is? Check out the