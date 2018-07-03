Chill out this week with free ice cream from 7-Eleven, courtesy of Postmates

click to enlarge

OR BATHE IN A GIANT TUB OF ICE OR WHATEVER. — Postmates (@Postmates) July 3, 2018

To help hot Americans celebrate the independence of their country, this week Postmates will deliver free ice cream pints from 7-Eleven to their members who use the promo code 7HEAVEN. Ice cream brands vary by store, but generally include 7 Select, Ben & Jerry's and Haagen-Dazs.In fact, they're waiving delivery fees from 7-Eleven altogether, so "add chips, soda, or any other snacks to get the 4th delivered to you," as they put it.The above tweet from the company says the code is good "today" (July 3), but emails to local customers say the code is good through July 7.The delivery service has also assembled a "Red White & Tasty" selection of restaurants (varies for each Postmates member), from which they will charge no delivery fees through Saturday, July 7, at 11:59pm: "Use code FIREWORKS for 100 percent off three delivery fees from the Red White & Tasty collection."So go on, order up. The "beach body" is an oppressive, retrograde myth forced upon men and women alike, anyway.