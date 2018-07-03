Tip Jar

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Baldwin Park's Tactical Brewing Co. will host a sneak-peek open house today

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TACTICAL BREWING COMPANY VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Tactical Brewing Company via Facebook
Tactical Brewing Company will host a sneak-peek event at the Baldwin Independence Bash block party today at 6 p.m.

After a year of unexpected delays, the brewery is nearing their opening date but for now, a soft opening will have to do.

Guests will be able to taste four brews selected for the event and see part of the new tasting room that will be uncovered for the night only.

Baldwin Independence Bash is a street festival featuring art and crafts vendors, live music performances, food, drinks and of course, fireworks.

The event is free to enter and will be held from 6 to 11 p.m.

