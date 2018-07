Adam Putnam is now bragging about how many times he says 'Florida'

click to enlarge Adam Putnam | image via Fresh From Florida

click to enlarge Graphic via AdamPutnam.com

Adam Putnam, a self-described " proud NRA sellout " running for governor of Florida and monogamous lover of only one special word, is now bragging about how many times he said "Florida" in last week's debate with Congressman Ron DeSantis.In arguably the dumbest infographic ever created, the current Agriculture Commissioner and man who oopsied 291 gun permits now touts that he pooched out his lips and pronounced the word "Florida" a whopping 75 times, while Florida-hating DeSantis only said it 28 times."During last week’s Fox News debate, Adam Putnam mentioned Florida 75 times in the one-hour debate versus Congressman DeSantis who only mentioned Florida 28 times," reads Putnam's website. Here's a sneak peek of Putnam's next debate notes:Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida,Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Florida, Guns, Guns, Guns, Florida.