Tuesday, July 3, 2018

A new Oprah Winfrey drama series will be filmed in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 11:55 AM

The Orlando Economic Partnership recently announced that Orlando will be home to a new drama series produced by the Oprah Winfrey Network, set to air in 2019.

David Makes Man will follow David, played by Akili McDowell, a teenage prodigy struggling with the loss of his best friend while depending on his mom to keep them out of poverty.

The series is written by Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, co-writer of Moonlight. The executive producers of the show include McCraney, Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey under the production company Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

“A project of this caliber demonstrates our strengths and assets as a production location,” said Orlando Film Commissioner Sheena Fowler. “With our superior sound stages, talented and experienced crew, abundance of lodging options, extremely supportive community, free one-stop-shop for any permitting needs and general ease of doing business in our region, Orlando was able to prove that the production game doesn’t have to be all about financial incentives. We are very excited to welcome the Warner Horizon, OWN and David Makes Man teams to Orlando and show them all we have to offer.”

The project is currently in pre-production at Universal Orlando. Filming will begin this summer and is expected to continue until the end of the year.

