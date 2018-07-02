Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 2, 2018

Bloggytown

Seminole State College is giving away free tuition to anyone willing to write an essay about soccer

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Seminole State College/Facebook
If you're a huge Orlando City fan, you could potentially score free tuition for a year at Seminole State College.

For the third year in a row, the Orlando City Scholarship will be awarded to one applicant who meets the required criteria: a degree-seeking student with a minimum GPA of 2.5, a resident of Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Polk or Lake counties, and of course, a crazy OCSC fan.

A 1,000-word essay will be the determining factor of who will get to attend the school year tuition-free. Applicants must explain in their essays the significance of Major League Soccer and why Orlando is such a great soccer city.

The chosen applicant may enroll full-time or part-time if awarded the scholarship and can attend classes in any two consecutive semester in Fall 2018, Spring 2019 or Summer 2019.

The contest ends at 6 p.m. Friday, July 6. So if you're interested, it's time to get typing.

For more information, read the contest official rules.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New signs of life on and around Universal Orlando's expansion property Read More

  2. Florida Department of Transportation tells contractor to fix SunPass issues in 10 days Read More

  3. Boy George and Culture Club return to House of Blues with a Thompson Twin in tow Read More

  4. UCF professor accused of stalking student with 800 texts a day Read More

  5. Lucky Lure's fifth anniversary kicks off the mid-week Fourth of July holiday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation