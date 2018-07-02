Seminole State College is giving away free tuition to anyone willing to write an essay about soccer

click to enlarge
Photo via Seminole State College/Facebook
If you're a huge Orlando City fan, you could potentially score free tuition for a year at Seminole State College
For the third year in a row, the Orlando City Scholarship
will be awarded to one applicant who meets the required criteria: a degree-seeking student with a minimum GPA of 2.5, a resident of Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Polk or Lake counties, and of course, a crazy OCSC fan.
A 1,000-word essay will be the determining factor of who will get to attend the school year tuition-free. Applicants must explain in their essays the significance of Major League Soccer and why Orlando is such a great soccer city.
The chosen applicant may enroll full-time or part-time if awarded the scholarship and can attend classes in any two consecutive semester in Fall 2018, Spring 2019 or Summer 2019.
The contest ends at 6 p.m. Friday, July 6. So if you're interested, it's time to get typing.
For more information, read the contest official rules
