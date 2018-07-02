Former White House liar Sean Spicer is bringing his book tour to Florida

On Aug. 9, Spicer will hold a book signing at the Barnes & Nobles in Lake Sumter Market Square in The Villages. The following day, on Aug. 10, Spicer will sit down at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.
Spicer rose to prominence when he was appointed press secretary to the Trump administration, following time spent with then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. After only seven months in the position, Spicer was given the boot in part due to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, otherwise known as "The Mooch," as White House communications director.
According to a Amazon's short description of the book, "[Spicer] takes readers behind the scenes of his turbulent tenure as [Trump's] press secretary, shedding new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration's first year."
Spicer has said he regrets making some previous comments, particularly about the inauguration crowd size. But if you want to know more, you'll have to read his new book (that'll likely fund his retirement) for yourself.
Here's an dramatic enactment of how we predict the tour will go:
