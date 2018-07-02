Bloggytown

Monday, July 2, 2018

Former White House liar Sean Spicer is bringing his book tour to Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge An artist's rendition of what's happening to Spicer's head. - PHOTO VIA NOOBIENIKON/FLICKR
  • Photo via NoobieNikon/Flickr
  • An artist's rendition of what's happening to Spicer's head.
Former White House Press Secretary and common liar Sean Spicer is swinging through Florida to tour his new book, "The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President," next month. The memoir debuts July 24.

On Aug. 9, Spicer will hold a book signing at the Barnes & Nobles in Lake Sumter Market Square in The Villages. The following day, on Aug. 10, Spicer will sit down at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

Spicer rose to prominence when he was appointed press secretary to the Trump administration, following time spent with then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. After only seven months in the position, Spicer was given the boot in part due to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, otherwise known as "The Mooch," as White House communications director. 

Scaramucci lasted just two weeks as White House communications director, following a scathing on-the-record interview with Ryan Lizza, a CNN political analyst and former staff writer at the New Yorker.

According to a Amazon's short description of the book, "[Spicer] takes readers behind the scenes of his turbulent tenure as [Trump's] press secretary, shedding new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration's first year."

Spicer is best remembered for blatantly lying about the size of crowd at Trump's inauguration in January 2017, for once allegedly hiding in the bushes to avoid questions from the media and for admittedly chewing 35 pieces of gum and swallowing them by noon every day, as well as for the lovely depiction of him by comedian Melissa McCarthy on the NBC TV show Saturday Night Live.

As for what Spicer is remembered most for in Orlando, he once "clearly meant Orlando" when he repeatedly referenced a nonexistent terror attack in Atlanta during interviews and a press briefing in January 2017.

Spicer has said he regrets making some previous comments, particularly about the inauguration crowd size. But if you want to know more, you'll have to read his new book (that'll likely fund his retirement) for yourself.

Here's an dramatic enactment of how we predict the tour will go:

