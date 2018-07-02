The Heard

Monday, July 2, 2018

Reggaeton star Ozuna to play Orlando in September

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 3:13 PM

Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Ozuna has announced the dates of his next big U.S. tour – dubbed "Aura 2018" – and Orlando has been confirmed as one of only two Florida dates.

The young musician, one of a new vanguard of performers creating a potent and chart-topping hybrid of reggaeton and trap music, was recently named the 2018 Billboard Music Award Top Latin Artist of the Year.

Ozuna headlines the Amway Center on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 6, at 8 p.m.

