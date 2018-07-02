Monday, July 2, 2018
Reggaeton star Ozuna to play Orlando in September
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 3:13 PM
click image
Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Ozuna
has announced the dates of his next big U.S. tour – dubbed "Aura 2018"
– and Orlando has been confirmed as one of only two Florida dates.
The young musician, one of a new vanguard of performers
creating a potent and chart-topping hybrid of reggaeton and trap music, was recently named the 2018 Billboard Music Award Top Latin Artist of the Year.
Ozuna headlines the Amway Center
on Thursday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, July 6, at 8 p.m.
Tags: Reggaeton, Trap, Ozuna, Puerto Rico, Tour, Concert, Show, Image