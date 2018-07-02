Tip Jar

Monday, July 2, 2018

Tip Jar

Redlight Redlight and P Is for Pie team up for a Pie Eating Jamfest

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge gal_p_is_for_pie_pies.jpg
For the second year in a row, P Is for Pie is collaborating with Redlight Redlight for a special Independence Day celebration so you can shove delicious pastries down your gullet without being judged. You can’t say you weren’t warned: Start training your jaw to devour pies as fast as humanly possible. If your digestive system can’t handle it, you can at least be comforted that your admission fee went toward a good cause. Contest proceeds benefit the Love Pantry Program, a Central Florida charity that distributes food and hygiene products to kids and their financially struggling families every week. Redlight will also be donating proceeds from their house-brewed beer, so get there early to chug one or two for the nerves. As for the pie champions, there are plenty of prizes to go around including gift cards, T-shirts and crowlers.

5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 | Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive | 407-893-9832 | redlightredlightbeerparlour.com | $15

Pie Eating Jamfest 2: Pie Hard With a Vengeance
@ Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., July 3, 6 p.m.
Price: $15
Redlight Redlight
Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
407-893-9832
6pm-2am Monday-Sunday
