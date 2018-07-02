Boy George and Culture Club return to House of Blues with a Thompson Twin in tow

click to enlarge
Has there ever been a karma chameleon like Boy George? From his early days in the 1980s channeling punk-influenced androgyny, sweet revolutionary musings and experimental styles into soulful and immediate pop music, Boy George is and has been a star unafraid to cut deep with melodic profundity, torchy longing and a sexual fluidity that feels more relevant than ever. The English artist is back in town with his old bandmates from Culture Club for a night of catching tears and letting go with special guest Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, another pop survivor of the second British invasion.
with Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins) | 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com/orlando
| $87.50-$182.75
