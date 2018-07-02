Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 2, 2018

Tip Jar

Agave Azul finally opened their Winter Park location

Posted By on Mon, Jul 2, 2018 at 2:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AGAVE AZUL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Agave Azul/Facebook
Originally slated to open on June 18, Mexican taqueria Agave Azul kicked off in soft opening mode at their Winter Park location on Thursday, June 28.

Located at 900 S. Orlando Ave. at the Minnesota Avenue intersection, Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana is conveniently located for lovers of a mixture of traditional and modern Mexican fare who don't want to drive all the way to their Kirkman Road spot.

"The first two days have a blessing," Agave Azul wrote in a post. "All we can say is thank you to all our fabulous customers and staff."

Locals who went to the new space said on Facebook that the restaurant was "bright and airy," drawing comparisons to the interior that used to house Square One Burgers.

Weekday hours of operation are not known at this time, but they posted on Facebook that the new location will be open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant will start taking reservations in about two weeks, according to a Facebook comment by the operating owner Juan Rios.

It appears Agave Azul is definitely going to continue its sweeping expansion throughout Central Florida, gunning for a Windermere and Maitland spot as evidenced by the Rios Restaurant Group website. On Facebook, the business used the hashtags #agaveazullakenona, hinting at yet another possible location for the franchise to open up shop.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida deputy shoots and kills gator with an AR-15 after it trapped a girl in a tree Read More

  2. Toy Story Land is just the beginning of a multi-year redo at Disney's Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Florida Department of Transportation tells contractor to fix SunPass issues in 10 days Read More

  4. Florida's Puerto Ricans are falling for Rick Scott over Bill Nelson in Senate race, poll says Read More

  5. New signs of life on and around Universal Orlando's expansion property Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation