Agave Azul finally opened their Winter Park location

Photo via Agave Azul/Facebook
Originally slated to open on June 18
, Mexican taqueria Agave Azul kicked off in soft opening mode at their Winter Park location on Thursday, June 28.
Located at 900 S. Orlando Ave. at the Minnesota Avenue intersection, Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana is conveniently located for lovers of a mixture of traditional and modern Mexican fare who don't want to drive all the way to their Kirkman Road spot.
"The first two days have a blessing," Agave Azul wrote in a post
. "All we can say is thank you to all our fabulous customers and staff."
Locals who went to the new space said on Facebook that the restaurant was "bright and airy," drawing comparisons to the interior that used to house Square One Burgers.
Weekday hours of operation are not known at this time, but they posted on Facebook that the new location will be open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant will start taking reservations in about two weeks, according to a Facebook comment by the operating owner Juan Rios.
It appears Agave Azul is definitely going to continue its sweeping expansion throughout Central Florida, gunning for a Windermere and Maitland spot as evidenced by the Rios Restaurant Group
website. On Facebook, the business used the hashtags #agaveazullakenona, hinting at yet another possible location for the franchise to open up shop.
