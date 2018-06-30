The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 30, 2018

The Heard

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal to be at Standard Motorcycle's secret show tonight

Posted By on Sat, Jun 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM

click image Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle - PHOTO VIA SHOWS I GO TO
  • Photo via Shows I Go To
  • Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle
Tonight Standard Motorcycle Co. – with Shows I Go To and Montgomery Drive – is throwing their second secret show, with a national headliner promised for fans of "psychedelic rock, heavy stoner pop, doom, and dirty rock n’ roll!" And though they're remaining tight-lipped about the headliner, some details have emerged about the lineup.

Loud locals American Party Machine and Electric Dawn are set to open the evening. And the first secret show headliner, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, has just announced that he will be in the building for the event.

Standard Motorcycle Co. hosts their second Secret Show tonight -  Saturday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Some tickets are still available.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF professor accused of stalking student with 800 texts a day Read More

  2. New signs of life on and around Universal Orlando's expansion property Read More

  3. Florida Department of Transportation tells contractor to fix SunPass issues in 10 days Read More

  4. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  5. Garden Theatre hosts a singalong screening of 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation