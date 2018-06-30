Saturday, June 30, 2018
Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal to be at Standard Motorcycle's secret show tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Sat, Jun 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM
click image
Photo via Shows I Go To
Eagles of Death Metal at Standard Motorcycle
Tonight
Standard Motorcycle Co.
– with
Shows I Go To
and Montgomery Drive – is throwing their second secret show, with a national headliner promised for fans of
"psychedelic rock, heavy stoner pop, doom, and dirty rock n’ roll!"
And though they're remaining tight-lipped about the headliner, some details have emerged about the lineup.
Loud locals American Party Machine and Electric Dawn are set to open the evening. And the first secret show headliner, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal,
has just announced
that he will be in the building for the event.
Standard Motorcycle Co. hosts their second Secret Show
tonight - Saturday, June 30, at 7 p.m.
Some tickets are still available.
VIDEO Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags:
Standard Motorcycle, Eagles of Death Metal, Secret Show, Shows I Go To, Doom, Metal, Image