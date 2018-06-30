Florida Gov. Rick Scott's net worth soars to $232 million

click to enlarge Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Gov. Rick Scott’s net worth soared to nearly $232.6 million as of the end of 2017, up more than $83 million from a year earlier, according to a financial-disclosure report filed Friday with the state Commission on Ethics.Scott, who made a fortune in the health-care industry and other businesses before entering politics, has put his investments in a blind trust while serving as governor.As a result, the new financial-disclosure report did not detail the reasons that his net worth increased substantially in 2017.But the report showed the value of the blind trust at $215 million as of the end of 2017, up from $130.5 million at the end of 2016.Overall, Scott reported a net worth of about $149.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. The new disclosure listed a home in Naples valued at slightly less than $14.1 million as of the end of 2017, down nearly $1 million from the previous year.Scott, who is running for the U.S. Senate this year, also listed a $1.5 million residence in Montana, with the value unchanged.Scott's campaign issued a news release Friday evening that said he will file a federal disclosure report next month that is required for Senate candidates.The campaign said that report will make available additional details about Scott's investments. State officials are required to file financial-disclosure forms by July 1 of each year, though they receive a grace period until Sept. 1.The reports typically reflect finances in the previous calendar year.