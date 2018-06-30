Bloggytown

Saturday, June 30, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's net worth soars to $232 million

Posted By on Sat, Jun 30, 2018 at 9:59 AM

PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Gov. Rick Scott’s net worth soared to nearly $232.6 million as of the end of 2017, up more than $83 million from a year earlier, according to a financial-disclosure report filed Friday with the state Commission on Ethics.

Scott, who made a fortune in the health-care industry and other businesses before entering politics, has put his investments in a blind trust while serving as governor.

As a result, the new financial-disclosure report did not detail the reasons that his net worth increased substantially in 2017.

But the report showed the value of the blind trust at $215 million as of the end of 2017, up from $130.5 million at the end of 2016.

Overall, Scott reported a net worth of about $149.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. The new disclosure listed a home in Naples valued at slightly less than $14.1 million as of the end of 2017, down nearly $1 million from the previous year.

Scott, who is running for the U.S. Senate this year, also listed a $1.5 million residence in Montana, with the value unchanged.

Scott's campaign issued a news release Friday evening that said he will file a federal disclosure report next month that is required for Senate candidates.

The campaign said that report will make available additional details about Scott's investments. State officials are required to file financial-disclosure forms by July 1 of each year, though they receive a grace period until Sept. 1.

The reports typically reflect finances in the previous calendar year.

