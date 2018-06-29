Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 29, 2018

Tip Jar

Universal releases details on new Aventura Hotel food hall

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
Universal Orlando's new Aventura Hotel will feature a guest-exclusive food hall when it arrives this August.

Aventura's Urban Pantry will feature four stations, each with its own cuisine: "roast," pizza, "wok" and burgers. Each section includes a variety of dishes, some encouraging customer customization and others allowing guests to watch chefs cook up meals. 
click to enlarge FLORIDA GROUPER SANDWICH/PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Florida Grouper Sandwich/Photo via Universal Orlando
Described as "a modern food hall," Urban Pantry will serve vegetarian-friendly options, as well as wine and beer in theme with the cuisine of each station. The company shared images of dishes guests can expect to see on the station menus, like the "Florida Grouper Sandwich" and a "Breakfast BLT Sandwich."

It should be said most food halls host outside vendors, so this might be closer to the definition of a college cafeteria than a food hall.

In March, Universal announced that Aventura will also host Bar 17 Bistro, a rooftop bar and grill, which will be open to the general public.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Orlando finally gets the lobster rolls it deserves Read More

  2. New signs of life on and around Universal Orlando's expansion property Read More

  3. Goodbye 407? Central Florida could get another area code Read More

  4. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  5. Bye bye Blackstar: Downtown Orlando club abruptly closes its doors Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation