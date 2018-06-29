Universal releases details on new Aventura Hotel food hall

click to enlarge
Universal Orlando's new Aventura Hotel will feature a guest-exclusive food hall when it arrives this August.
Aventura's Urban Pantry will feature four stations, each with its own cuisine: "roast," pizza, "wok" and burgers. Each section includes a variety of dishes, some encouraging customer customization and others allowing guests to watch chefs cook up meals.
click to enlarge
-
Florida Grouper Sandwich/Photo via Universal Orlando
Described as "a modern food hall," Urban Pantry will serve vegetarian-friendly options, as well as wine and beer in theme with the cuisine of each station. The company shared images of dishes guests can expect to see on the station menus, like the "Florida Grouper Sandwich" and a "Breakfast BLT Sandwich."
It should be said most food halls host outside vendors, so this might be closer to the definition of a college cafeteria than a food hall.
In March
, Universal announced that Aventura will also host Bar 17 Bistro, a rooftop bar and grill, which will be open to the general public.
