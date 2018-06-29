Two Cow Garage's Micah Schnabel paints the real America with fiery Midwestern storytelling

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Micah Schnabel, Dial Drive, Houston and the Dirty Rats and Sticky Steve and Uncomfortable Dave, Will’s Pub, Jan. 27
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
Like Jon Snodgrass
individually and Drag the River
collectively, both Micah Schnabel
and his Ohio band Two Cow Garage
are national acts that have shown Orlando lots of love with a long history of visits. On his own, Schnabel taps the same vein of rootsy Midwestern grit
as Two Cow Garage. But while his main band often rolls with a wide-open rock twang, his solo stuff has an even more pronounced spoken-word edge
that injects nerve, angularity and urgency into everything.
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
Beyond just sound and feel, Schnabel’s work pulses with a charged raconteur heart
propelled by as much passion as message. With tales that not just examine the American heartland with rosy romance but embody it in all its truth and spectrum, his solo show is a storyteller experience with folk honesty and punk voltage. It’s a raw lens that’s at once narrative and commentary, radiant in its own fire and humanity.
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Micah Schnabel at Will's Pub
The rest of his support bill, however, was much more ordinary. Although their music is boilerplate pop-punk, Orlando band Dial Drive
at least had the goods to be a tight and large-sounding unit.
Jen Cray
Dial Drive at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Dial Drive at Will's Pub
While they sound like unsavory dinner company on paper, local cohorts Sticky Steve
and Uncomfortable Dave
were complementary performers trading off simple folk-punk jams of melody and humor.
Jen Cray
Sticky Steve and Uncomfortable Dave at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Sticky Steve and Uncomfortable Dave at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Sticky Steve and Uncomfortable Dave at Will's Pub
Touring opener Houston and the Dirty Rats
from New Jersey played generic street punk with a drummer who tended to fall behind and a degree of showboating that sometimes bordered on canned corn.
Jen Cray
Houston and the Dirty Rats at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Houston and the Dirty Rats at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Houston and the Dirty Rats at Will's Pub
But that Schnabel, man, he’s an inspired force.
