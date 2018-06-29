Girls Rock Camp Orlando to host sock-hop fundraiser at Lil Indies

Orlando's Girls Rock Camp is gearing up for a return at the end of July, and the all-volunteer operation is throwing a sock hop and dance party on the first weekend of July to raise funds for this year's camp. Camp volunteers will be tabling and selling backed goods and other wares, and local luminary and DIY lifer Kristin Howard (Kickbright, Hot Hands) will be spinning raucous songs all night.
The Girls Rock Camp Sock-Hop Dance Party goes down Saturday, July 7 at 6 p.m. Event is free but bring plenty of money to donate and buy goods. All proceeds go back into the Camp. Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.