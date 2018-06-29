The Gist

Friday, June 29, 2018

Garden Theatre hosts a singalong screening of 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Believe it or not, nerds used to be known for their sense of humor. Nowadays, fandoms have turned into toxic identity cesspools where the loudest voices are the ones decrying minority characters being used in their favorite franchises, or man-babies blaming so-called “SJWs” – Social Justice Warriors – for “ruining their childhoods.” But back before the internet ruined everything, geeks around the world were (mostly) united in their love of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the 1975 spoof of Arthurian legend that plays out like a group of British drunks having one hell of a live-action roleplaying session – which isn’t an inaccurate description of the production. Sing along with “Camelot” and like two other songs in this special follow-the-bouncing-ball screening, preceded by a trivia competition sure to put your knowledge of the comparative airspeeds of African and European swallows to the test.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1 | Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden | 407-877-4736 | gardentheatre.org | $8

