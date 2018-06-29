The Gist

Friday, June 29, 2018

Disney's Toy Story Land will open this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 29, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
After months of anticipation, guests will finally be able to enjoy a "toys-eye-view" at the new Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios this Saturday.

With 11 acres set to look like Andy's backyard, patrons can weave through building-sized toys and the movie's beloved characters, like Woody, Jessie and Buzz, and be able to enjoy some new rides.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Slinky Dog Dash – one of these attractions – is a roller coaster set to look like it was built by Andy himself with pieces from his Mega Coaster Play Kit, according to Disney. Another is Alien Swirling Saucers, where guests jump aboard a spacecraft that will follow the path of a crazy alien.

Lastly, the 4D ride Toy Story Mania! will allow guests to sit and shoot at targets as they weave their way through the arcade-like attraction.

For a snack or even a meal, guests can head to Woody's Lunchbox to sit and relax while still enjoying the Toy Story ambiance.

