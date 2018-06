Disney's Toy Story Land will open this Saturday

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

After months of anticipation, guests will finally be able to enjoy a "toys-eye-view" at the new Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios this Saturday.With 11 acres set to look like Andy's backyard, patrons can weave through building-sized toys and the movie's beloved characters, like Woody, Jessie and Buzz, and be able to enjoy some new rides.Slinky Dog Dash – one of these attractions – is a roller coaster set to look like it was built by Andy himself with pieces from his Mega Coaster Play Kit, according to Disney . Another is Alien Swirling Saucers, where guests jump aboard a spacecraft that will follow the path of a crazy alien.Lastly, the 4D ride Toy Story Mania! will allow guests to sit and shoot at targets as they weave their way through the arcade-like attraction.For a snack or even a meal, guests can head to Woody's Lunchbox to sit and relax while still enjoying theambiance.