Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Tip Jar

Nifty's, a Korean-sandwich-all day breakfast joint, replaces Mochi in Chase Plaza

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge nifty628.jpg
Today we noticed that the Mochi space, tucked under the stairs in downtown's Chase Plaza building, is now occupied by a restaurant named Nifty's Subs & Smoothies.

Menu options are idiosyncratic – hot dogs, egg platters, Italian beef sandwiches and bibimbap – but extremely practical for a place sited in a large office building. They're serving breakfast all day (YAY), various sandwiches, wraps, rice bowls, kimbap rolls, milkshakes and fruit smoothies, and prices seem low. Let's hope they manage to stick around!

Location Details Nifty's Subs and Smoothies
145 S. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Sandwiches/Subs and Korean
Map

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bye bye Blackstar: Downtown Orlando club abruptly closes its doors Read More

  2. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  3. Florida beaches now feature sea lice Read More

  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to call Florida Gov. Rick Scott on behalf of Puerto Rican evacuees Read More

  5. Universal announces 'Chucky' and 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' for Halloween Horror Nights scare zones Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation