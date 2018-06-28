Tip Jar

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Gnarly Barley downtown satellite closed; will be replaced with a noodle bar

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:46 PM

When one brisket-taco-scented door closes, another one opens — and this one smells like tasteful noodz.

Yes, sadly, the Gnarly Barley stall at Market on Magnolia has closed. But Pete Downing of Market on Magnolia (as well as Da Kine Poke truck and the new Red Claw, just down the street) tells us the space will be filled by a new concept from Owen and Jen Siah, owners of Shakai Sushi: That Noodle Spot.

It's "a fast-casual noodle bowl concept consisting of three or four different fresh noodles, multiple braised proteins, fresh vegetables, and house-made sauces. There will be some signature bowls and a build your own section," Downing says.

They are expecting to open mid-July.

And in the meantime, for those who miss the Gnarly's non-taco offerings, the 081 Wood Fired Pizza counter has expanded their menu to include sandwiches and more salads. 

