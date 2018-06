click to enlarge

Parliament House gives you the chance to rewrite your personal history by giving your high school prom a do-over this weekend. Dress in your best formal wear for the prom photos and enjoy high school-themed hot spots, the crowning of a Prom King and Queen, and entertainment from Addison Taylor and Savannah Westbrooke. Rent a limo to show your commitment to the theme.8-10 p.m. Saturday; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20;