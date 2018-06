click to enlarge

The Brass Tap at Mills Park makes the most of its outdoor space this weekend with a games tournament. Sign up with three other friends and compete in casual favorites like giant beer pong, ladder golf and a water balloon toss. Best enjoyed with lots of cold beer, conveniently provided at Brass Tap.Noon Saturday; The Brass Tap, 1632 N. Mills Ave.; $20 per team; brasstapbeerbar.com