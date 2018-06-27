The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

The Gist

Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume celebrates a year in business with a 'Grey Gardens'-themed party

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge gal_grey-gardens-2-full.jpg
Whether you’re a Big Edie (glasses, white bob, quavering soprano) or a Little Edie (fur coats over bathing suits over tights and high heels; hair never exposed), all staunch women should make a beeline to Orlando Vintage Friday evening, when owner Lisa Smith throws a Grey Gardens-themed party celebrating one year occupying the historic building at 1500 Formosa Ave. (Fear not: The building, while quaintly antiquated, is no Grey Gardens – no holes in the floor, no wandering raccoons.) There will be a variety of art for sale along with cocktails, costumes and dancing to DJ BMF, and 15 percent of proceeds from art and clothing sales will be donated to Dave’s House, an organization assisting individuals suffering from mental illness with housing. Go score “the best costume for today” and do Little Edie proud.

6 p.m. Friday, June 29 | Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume, 1500 Formosa Ave. | 407-599-7225 | orlandovintage.com | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Grey Gardens 1-Year Anniversary Party
@ Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume
1500 Formosa Ave.
College Park
Winter Park, FL
When: Fri., June 29, 6-10 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume
1500 Formosa Ave.
College Park
Winter Park, FL
407-599-7225
Clothing and Vintage
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Grey Gardens 1-Year Anniversary Party @ Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume

    • Fri., June 29, 6-10 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  2. Epcot's Ratatouille expansion may include Disney's next big snack item Read More

  3. A porn addict and two sexual harassers kept their jobs at Adam Putnam's office after admitting guilt Read More

  4. Orlando Housing Authority will hold public meeting tomorrow on Griffin Park demolition Read More

  5. Disney's new Skyliner gondola system just took a major step forward Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation