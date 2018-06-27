Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume celebrates a year in business with a 'Grey Gardens'-themed party

click to enlarge
Whether you’re a Big Edie (glasses, white bob, quavering soprano) or a Little Edie (fur coats over bathing suits over tights and high heels; hair never exposed), all staunch women should make a beeline to Orlando Vintage Friday evening, when owner Lisa Smith throws a Grey Gardens
-themed party celebrating one year occupying the historic building at 1500 Formosa Ave. (Fear not: The building, while quaintly antiquated, is no Grey Gardens – no holes in the floor, no wandering raccoons.) There will be a variety of art for sale along with cocktails, costumes and dancing to DJ BMF, and 15 percent of proceeds from art and clothing sales will be donated to Dave’s House, an organization assisting individuals suffering from mental illness with housing. Go score “the best costume for today” and do Little Edie proud.
6 p.m. Friday, June 29 | Orlando Vintage Clothing & Costume, 1500 Formosa Ave. | 407-599-7225 | orlandovintage.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.