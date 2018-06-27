Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando Housing Authority will hold public meeting tomorrow on Griffin Park demolition

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Griffin Park - PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
  • Griffin Park
The Orlando Housing Authority will hold a hearing Thursday on a plan to demolish Griffin Park, a public housing complex in Parramore where about 300 residents live.

The hearing will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at 325 N. Hillside Ave., near the housing authority's headquarters at 390 N. Bumby Ave. People who are driving to the meeting can park their vehicles at the Bumby location and walk to the Hillside address.

Built in 1941, Griffin Park is a registered historical landmark in Orlando – the housing complex "exemplifies Post-Depression era attitudes towards segregation and represents low-income housing for the city’s black residents," according to the Library of Congress. Segregationist policies allowed Griffin Park to be completely surrounded by highways – the public housing complex is encircled by the Interstate 4 and State Road 408 interchange.

Related An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down
An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down
By Larissa Hamblin
Blogs

Griffin Park residents have had to deal with mold, rats, mildew and the health effects of air pollution.

The demolishing of Griffin Park is still in the early stages, and it will likely take some time before residents move out and the buildings are torn down, WKMG 6 reports.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 



Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  2. Epcot's Ratatouille expansion may include Disney's next big snack item Read More

  3. A porn addict and two sexual harassers kept their jobs at Adam Putnam's office after admitting guilt Read More

  4. Florida beaches now feature sea lice Read More

  5. Disney's new Skyliner gondola system just took a major step forward Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation