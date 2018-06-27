Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Bloggytown

Disney wins approval to buy most of 21st Century Fox for $71 billion

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
The Walt Disney Company won U.S. antitrust approval to purchase most of 21st Century Fox's assets for $71 billion.

The New York Times reports the Justice Department reached a settlement with Disney on their bid for Fox's assets on the condition that Disney sell Fox's 22 regional sports networks, which includes the Yankees’ YES network. Disney's $71 billion offer puts a dent in a rival offer from Comcast Corp. for $65 billion. 

"Today’s settlement will ensure that sports programming competition is preserved in the local markets where Disney and Fox compete for cable and satellite distribution," said Makan Delrahim, head the Justice Department’s antitrust division, in a statement.

The purchase is not final, and Comcast still has time to sweeten its offer even further. If Disney's bid is successful, the company will have at least 90 days after the transaction to complete the sale of Fox Sports Regional Networks, with the possibility of the Justice Department granting extensions.

"We are pleased that the DOJ concluded that, with the exception of the proposed acquisition of the Fox Sports Regional Networks, the transaction will not harm competition, and that we were able to resolve the limited potential concerns to position us to move forward with this exciting opportunity that will enable us to create even more compelling consumer experiences," Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  2. Epcot's Ratatouille expansion may include Disney's next big snack item Read More

  3. Orlando Pride will host a vegan night this Saturday Read More

  4. A porn addict and two sexual harassers kept their jobs at Adam Putnam's office after admitting guilt Read More

  5. Few surprises as candidates for Florida governor qualify to run Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation