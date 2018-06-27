The Heard

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 27, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click image Sacred Owls - PHOTO VIA SACRED OWLS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sacred Owls/Facebook
  • Sacred Owls
Wednesday, June 27
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
DNA (David Schweizer and Anthony Cole) 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, June 28
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Metal Night With DJ VJ 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Friday, June 29
Sacred Owls, Pig Pen, Warm Like Winter, Wes Morrison and the Stray Hares 8 pm at Coffins Print Shop, 719 23rd St

Saturday, June 30
Femme Du Monde: Caiti Patton, Jessica Delacruz, Lauren Carder Fox 8 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Grave Return, Bubble Boys, Sacred Owls, the Prople, the TransDimensionalizers, Architects of Fear, Will Brack, Sticky Steve, If Ever, the Rip, DEET noon at Coffins Print Shop, 719 23rd St.
Hurricane Party (Bleubird & Rickolus) 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
A Musical Journey Through Florida 11 am-noon; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Sunday, July 1
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, July 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, July 3
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Joel Tyler 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Twisted Bazaar: The Stereo Type 8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave

