26 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, June 27
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Sacred Owls/Facebook
-
Sacred Owls
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
DNA (David Schweizer and Anthony Cole)
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, June 28
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Metal Night With DJ VJ
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Friday, June 29
Sacred Owls, Pig Pen, Warm Like Winter, Wes Morrison and the Stray Hares
8 pm at Coffins Print Shop, 719 23rd St
Saturday, June 30
Femme Du Monde: Caiti Patton, Jessica Delacruz, Lauren Carder Fox
8 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Grave Return, Bubble Boys, Sacred Owls, the Prople, the TransDimensionalizers, Architects of Fear, Will Brack, Sticky Steve, If Ever, the Rip, DEET
noon at Coffins Print Shop, 719 23rd St.
Hurricane Party (Bleubird & Rickolus)
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
A Musical Journey Through Florida
11 am-noon; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Sunday, July 1
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, July 2
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, July 3
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Joel Tyler
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Twisted Bazaar: The Stereo Type
8 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave
