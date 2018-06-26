Tip Jar

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Terralina Crafted Italian opens in Disney Springs this week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 12:43 PM

A new, highly anticipated Italian restaurant will open in Disney Springs this Thursday.

Terralina Crafted Italian will debut in the former location of Portobello Country Italian Trattoria. James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano and executive chef Justin Plank will return to the restaurant, which is now under a new name and design.

Portobello Country Italian Trattoria will feature authentic Italian dishes, including house-made porchetta, an antipasti tower and pizza options from a wood-burning oven.
With the addition of a veranda, guests can enjoy their meal while overlooking the plaza. The outside location will offer a full bar serving an array of wines and cocktails, including a Crafted Lemonade made with lavender rosemary vodka, homemade orange blossom lemonade and celery bitters.

The restaurant will be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are available.

