Terralina Crafted Italian opens in Disney Springs this week

Photo by Terralina Crafted Italian via Facebook
A new, highly anticipated Italian restaurant will open in Disney Springs this Thursday.
Terralina Crafted Italian will debut in the former location of Portobello Country Italian Trattoria
. James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano and executive chef Justin Plank will return to the restaurant, which is now under a new name and design.
Portobello Country Italian Trattoria will feature authentic Italian dishes
, including house-made porchetta, an antipasti tower and pizza options from a wood-burning oven.
Photo by Terralina Crafted Italian via Facebook
With the addition of a veranda, guests can enjoy their meal while overlooking the plaza. The outside location will offer a full bar serving an array of wines and cocktails, including a Crafted Lemonade made with lavender rosemary vodka, homemade orange blossom lemonade and celery bitters.
The restaurant will be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations
are available.
