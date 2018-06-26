Protect ya neck, Wu-Tang is coming to Central Florida this October

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Wu-Tang/Facebook
Legendary rap group, the Wu-Tang Clan, will bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to St. Augustine this fall.
As Florida's only tour stop, Staten Island's finest will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
on Sunday, October 7, at 7 p.m.
The tour will include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-god, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa, plus honorary tenth member Cappadonna.
Tickets
start at $55 and go on sale June 29, at 10 a.m.
