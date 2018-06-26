The Heard

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

The Heard

Protect ya neck, Wu-Tang is coming to Central Florida this October

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WU-TANG/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wu-Tang/Facebook
Legendary rap group, the Wu-Tang Clan, will bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to St. Augustine this fall.

As Florida's only tour stop, Staten Island's finest will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 7, at 7 p.m.

The tour will include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-god, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa, plus honorary tenth member Cappadonna.

Tickets start at $55 and go on sale June 29, at 10 a.m.

