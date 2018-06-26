The Heard

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

New Jersey's Pink Mass go over the top with S&M spectacle and sonic assault at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 4:38 PM

Music fans in Orlando have clearly been very, very bad and are in need of another dose of punishment. Coming off like a queer, deadly serious Genitorturers or a sex-positive, leather-clad Repulsion, Pink Mass’ summer 2016 show at Uncle Lou’s was like Grand Guignol done on a DIY scale. Leather, sweat and intense S&M theatrics were soundtracked by unhinged grind-noise from this self-proclaimed “pansexual pervert punk” band. New Jersey’s Pink Mass are a band firing on all transgressive cylinders live, and that’s where it counts. FetLife meets Metal. And, as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford has ably demonstrated, it’s a winner for everyone involved.

with Acid Baptism | 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $7

