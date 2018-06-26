New Jersey's Pink Mass go over the top with S&M spectacle and sonic assault at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge

Music fans in Orlando have clearly been very, very bad and are in need of another dose of punishment. Coming off like a queer, deadly serious Genitorturers or a sex-positive, leather-clad Repulsion, Pink Mass’ summer 2016 show at Uncle Lou’s was like Grand Guignol done on a DIY scale. Leather, sweat and intense S&M theatrics were soundtracked by unhinged grind-noise from this self-proclaimed “pansexual pervert punk” band. New Jersey’s Pink Mass are a band firing on all transgressive cylinders live, and that’s where it counts. FetLife meets Metal. And, as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford has ably demonstrated, it’s a winner for everyone involved.with Acid Baptism | 9 p.m. Thursday, June 28 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $7