Tuesday, June 26, 2018

History in a Glass returns this week with a tribute to 'King Celery'

The History Center’s series of history-inspired cocktail tastings starts up again this week. This week’s theme, “King Celery,” is a nod to the crop that once dominated the region’s agriculture industry. Bartenders from the Woods, Bauhaus and the Courtesy compete to create the best cocktail using the theme as inspiration.

6-9 p.m. Thursday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $25-$90; thehistorycenter.org

