Will's Pub hosts Pasta Sunday in tribute to Ralph Ameduri Jr.

The murder of musician Ralph Ameduri Jr. in 2011 left an indelible impact on the local scene, but his friends and family have spent considerable time, money and energy making sure that he’s never forgotten. This weekend, his family invites the public to join in on an Italian feast at Pasta Sunday. Bring a dish to share and receive free entry to enjoy tons of homemade food while the Riverbottom Nightmare Band and Eugene Snowden provide musical accompaniment.
5 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10 or food donation; willspub.org
