Friday, June 22, 2018

Superstar DJ Paul Van Dyk puts Gilt Nightclub in a trance this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 7:06 AM

click to enlarge Paul Van Dyk - CHRISTOPH KÖSTLIN
  • Christoph Köstlin
  • Paul Van Dyk
Growing up in pre-reunification East Berlin, Matthias Paul became obsessed with music after illegally listening to verboten Western radio stations. Years later, now known by his pseudonym Paul Van Dyk, he ended up being a founding force behind trance – the distinctly European take on house and techno that upped the BPMs while washing the dancefloor in layer upon layer of operatic buildups. Now widely regarded as one of the most important DJs in history, Van Dyk plays Gilt this week in support of last year’s album, From Then On, his first since suffering a severe spinal injury from a 20-foot fall in 2016.

10 p.m. Saturday, June 23 | Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road | 407-504-7699 | giltnightclub.com | $15-$40

