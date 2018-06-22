Superstar DJ Paul Van Dyk puts Gilt Nightclub in a trance this weekend

click to enlarge
-
Christoph Köstlin
-
Paul Van Dyk
Growing up in pre-reunification East Berlin, Matthias Paul became obsessed with music after illegally listening to verboten Western radio stations. Years later, now known by his pseudonym Paul Van Dyk, he ended up being a founding force behind trance – the distinctly European take on house and techno that upped the BPMs while washing the dancefloor in layer upon layer of operatic buildups. Now widely regarded as one of the most important DJs in history, Van Dyk plays Gilt this week in support of last year’s album, From Then On
, his first since suffering a severe spinal injury from a 20-foot fall in 2016.
10 p.m. Saturday, June 23 | Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road | 407-504-7699 | giltnightclub.com
| $15-$40
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.