Orlando's indie trio the Pauses release new album, 'Unbuilding,' today

Photo by John Deeb for The Pauses/Facebook
At last, the day has arrived! After a creative crowdfunding campaign
earlier this year, and a recording session with punk legend J. Robbins
(Jawbox, Government Issue), Orlando's own the Pauses have released their new album Unbuilding.
The indie (and more) trio led by the redoubtable Tierney Tough have released the album through Arctic Rodeo Recordings from Germany. The album will be available to fans of all the formats: vinyl, cassette, CD and digital download.
Unbuilding
sees the Pauses expanding their sound ever outward – electronics take a more and more prominent role, song arrangements became wondrously wilder, but harmonies and unbeatable choruses still anchor the album in the pop realm.
Stream the album via Bandcamp
or below. And pencil their July 22 album release show
at Blackstar into your calendars.
