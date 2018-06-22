Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 22, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando must learn to live with its giant grasshopper overlords

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Have you seen one of these giant grasshoppers? Well, they're everywhere, and it's safe to say they currently run this town.

They're called lubber grasshoppers, and though they usually appear from July to August, our recent heavier rainfall has summoned these beasts from their gross little egg pods in the soil.

For the rest of the summer these dinosaur-sized insects will walk amongst men, sharing our roads, sidewalks and yards.

Often appearing in massive clusters, the 3-inch long lubber grasshopper is a clumsy idiot that sucks at flying and can barely jump. Basically it just flings its big dumb body towards a plant or tree and then proceeds to devour whatever plant life is conveniently placed in front of its giant bulbous head.

Though they completely suck at being mobile, the lubber grasshopper can and will devastate most plants, including citrus farms and pretty much anything green in your yard. So, if you want to protect your foliage, you're going to have to fight them off one by one, in hand-to-hand combat.

However, you should know that they spray a gross and very stinky juice up to 15 cm from their spiracles, which leaves us at a slight disadvantage.

Forget it, Orlando. It's lubber town. 
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You should definitely check the beach report before heading to the Florida coast this weekend Read More

  2. Owners of the Sanctum opening new 'plant-centric' restaurant in Winter Park Read More

  3. SunPass is waiving late fees, but customers will still deal with billing delays Read More

  4. Maitland Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for Enzian expansion plan Read More

  5. Garbage person gives full endorsement of garbage person for Florida governor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation