Here's Marco Rubio getting blasted by hecklers outside a Florida immigration detention facility

Sen. Marco Rubio at the Homestead facility, talking to media.... a couple hecklers here too, calling him an opportunist pic.twitter.com/mvSqSEejXo — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 22, 2018

Marco Rubio: "I understand why people" make dangerous journey to U.S. border.



Protesters: "No you don't!" pic.twitter.com/RfQXlwPUcx — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 22, 2018

Marco Rubio, a mostly absent Republican Florida senator who seems to only poke his head up for good press , was heckled to hell and back today after visiting a federal detention facility for migrant children in South Florida.While standing in front of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, protesters wouldn't let Rubio get a word in, calling him an "opportunist" and thoroughly lashing him in heated español.Arguably the most satisfying part of this whole interaction is when Rubio says that he understands why people make the dangerous journey to the U.S., only for hecklers to respond, "No you don't."Rubio's visit on Friday comes just two days after President Trump signed an executive order that ended his administration's practice of separating families at the border, but still has no plans how to reunite the families.It's also worth noting that Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson was barred from touring the facility.