Friday, June 22, 2018

Here's Marco Rubio getting blasted by hecklers outside a Florida immigration detention facility

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 4:24 PM

Marco Rubio, a mostly absent Republican Florida senator who seems to only poke his head up for good press, was heckled to hell and back today after visiting a federal detention facility for migrant children in South Florida.

While standing in front of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, protesters wouldn't let Rubio get a word in, calling him an "opportunist"  and thoroughly lashing him in heated español.

Arguably the most satisfying part of this whole interaction is when Rubio says that he understands why people make the dangerous journey to the U.S., only for hecklers to respond, "No you don't."


Rubio's visit on Friday comes just two days after President Trump signed an executive order that ended his administration's practice of separating families at the border, but still has no plans how to reunite the families.

It's also worth noting that Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson was barred from touring the facility.

