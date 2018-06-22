The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 22, 2018

The Gist

Bull and Bush hosts a comedic trio with 'Pretty Little Pints' podcast

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 6:04 AM

click to enlarge JON YEHLING
  • Jon Yehling
There’s a lot going on at the Bull & Bush this Saturday. The “Pretty Little Pints” po dcast, a show where ladies drink and talk about stuff with notable local guests, holds a “Cabana Boy” competition – which might be a little too esoteric if you don’t listen to the show. It’s followed by the second annual Mickmas comedy showcase – named in honor of birthday boy comedian Mickey Mick. But the real highlight of the evening comes in the form of the Giggle Goofs – a lightning-round comedy showcase where anyone – especially those who have never done stand-up before – is invited to come to the mic for one minute to test the waters as a comedian. Sweat it out for the full 60 seconds, and you can walk away with one whole American dollar and the opportunity to introduce yourself as a “professional comedian” for the rest of your life.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 23 | The Bull & Bush Pub, 2408 E. Robinson St. | 407-896-7546 | bullandbushorlando.com | prettylittlepints.libsyn.com | free
Event Details Cabana Boy Competition, Mickmas and Giggle Goofs
@ Bull and Bush
2408 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 23, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Comedy
Map
Location Details Bull and Bush
2408 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-896-7546
4pm-2am Monday-Saturday
Bar/Pub
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Cabana Boy Competition, Mickmas and Giggle Goofs @ Bull and Bush

    • Sat., June 23, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Factur shows off the work of its makers with a party in the parking lot Read More

  2. Hunter's Creek is getting a Lucky's Market Read More

  3. An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down Read More

  4. Vendors announced for new food truck park coming to Milk District Read More

  5. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation