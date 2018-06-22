The Heard

Friday, June 22, 2018

The Heard

Astro Skate hosts a late-night Prince tribute rollerdisco

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 8:00 AM

Astro Skate throws a late-night tribute to Prince this weekend, with a soundtrack consisting solely of the Artist and associated acts like Morris Day, Vanity 6 and Sheila E. Hopefully you remember how to skate better than we do, because the last time we tried going to one of these, all we did was fall down over and over again. The music was tight, though.

11 p.m. Saturday; Astro Skate, 866 S. Goldenrod Road; $10; astroskatingcenter.com

