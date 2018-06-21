The Heard

Thursday, June 21, 2018

The Heard

Yob and Bell Witch bring Pacific Northwest heaviness to Soundbar

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge Yob - JAMES REXROAD
  • James Rexroad
  • Yob
Early buzz – and ticket sales – on this show has been so good that it’s been bumped up from Will’s to the bigger Soundbar space, a sensible move as this is the only Florida date for this double-barreled tour of new doom excellence. And Orlando loves its sludge, as packed-out shows by the likes of Sleep, True Widow and King Woman have amply proven over the last couple of years. Seattle duo Bell Witch are riding high on their new album, Mirror Reaper, an ambitious one-track album that evokes a stunning array of mods and textures. Oregon’s Yob have just released their eighth album, Our Raw Heart, on heaviness haven Relapse, and it cuts even deeper than any of their past work, spinning out of medical issues that nearly killed leader Mike Scheidt. Beyond raw.

with Junior Bruce | 8 p.m. Friday, June 22 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine Street | soundbarorl.com | $15-$18

