The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 21, 2018

The Heard

Unsolved Mysteries to haunt Park Ave CDs this week

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 2:58 PM

click image PHOTO VIA HULU
  • Photo via Hulu
The iconic theme song of '80s supernatural-meets-true-crime television show, Unsolved Mysteries, will be hauntingly familiar to music fans "of a certain age" within just a few synthesized noes. And this weekend, fans of all ages will have a chance to face their sonic fears down during a listening party for a deluxe vinyl reissue of all the music from the Robert Stack-hosted scarefest.

Savannah-based Graveface Records offshoot Terror Vision is releasing an LP of incidental music from the tv series - containing the theme song(s) and music written for ghost-related episodes. And local record store Park Ave. CDs is throwing a listening party later this week that will also feature a ghost tour of the store led by a guide from American Ghost Adventures.

The Unsolved Mysteries Listening Party and Ghost Tour is this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Park Ave. CDs. The event is free.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport will require facial scans for all passengers on international flights Read More

  2. Vendors announced for new food truck park coming to Milk District Read More

  3. An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down Read More

  4. Florida's smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold by appellate court Read More

  5. Orlando Police release 911 calls from hostage incident that left four children dead Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation