Unsolved Mysteries to haunt Park Ave CDs this week

The iconic theme song of '80s supernatural-meets-true-crime television show, Unsolved Mysteries, will be hauntingly familiar to music fans "of a certain age" within just a few synthesized noes. And this weekend, fans of all ages will have a chance to face their sonic fears down during a listening party for a deluxe vinyl reissue of all the music from the Robert Stack-hosted scarefest.
Savannah-based Graveface Records offshoot Terror Vision is releasing an LP of incidental music from the tv series - containing the theme song(s) and music written for ghost-related episodes. And local record store Park Ave. CDs is throwing a listening party later this week that will also feature a ghost tour of the store led by a guide from American Ghost Adventures.