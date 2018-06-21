Bloggytown

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Orlando Police release 911 calls from hostage incident that left four children dead

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SAMANTHA KUTTER
  • Photo courtesy of Samantha Kutter
Police 911 audio made public on Thursday morning provides new details on the events that triggered a deadly 21-hour standoff at a Southwest Orlando apartment complex, where a man killed four children and injured a police officer before taking his own life.

Late Sunday night on June 10, a 31-year-old woman fled her apartment and called 911 from a nearby gas station after being battered by her partner, Gary Lindsey. Her four children—ages 1, 6, 10 and 12—were locked in a room inside the apartment.

"He hurt me and he took my phone, and right now he's in my house but he has a gun and there's four children in the house," the woman told a dispatcher at 11:44 p.m Sunday night.

The woman tells the dispatcher to send officers to the apartment. "I don't want to leave them alone there because he might do something," she said, referring to her four children, two of which Lindsey is the father.

Starting at 1:05 a.m., over an hour after the first 911 call, neighboring residents at the apartment complex made 911 calls reporting four gun shots heard from Lindsey's apartment. "We just heard a lot of gunshots in my neighborhood, and someone screaming," one resident near the standoff told a dispatcher.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters in a June 13 news conference that Lindsey killed the four children he was holding hostage at around 1 a.m. Monday morning, when residents flooded dispatchers with calls reporting gunfire.

Officer Kevin Valencia, one of the first responders to the scene, was shot and critically wounded as he approached Lindsey's front door in the early hours of the standoff. He remains in critical condition but is expected to recover, police say.

Lindsey, a convicted felon with a history of charges ranging from domestic violence to arson, had in his apartment a handgun, stocks of rifle ammunition and a few rifle magazines, according to a police report. 

