Kali Uchis announces Orlando show set for October

Fast-rising singer Kali Uchis has already proven her musical chops twice to Orlando fans - headlining the Beacham last October and then opening for Lana Del Rey in February of this year. And now you've got a third chance to catch Uchis, as she's announced another Orlando show set for later this year.
Uchis has just announced her headlining "In Your Dreams" tour, in support of new album Isolation and her Orlando stop will be one of only two Florida show as of this writing. Third time's the charm, if you've missed out thus far.