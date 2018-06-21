The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 21, 2018

The Heard

Kali Uchis announces Orlando show set for October

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 3:56 PM

click image PHOTO VIA KALI UCHIS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kali Uchis/Facebook
Fast-rising singer Kali Uchis has already proven her musical chops twice to Orlando fans - headlining the Beacham last October and then opening for Lana Del Rey in February of this year. And now you've got a third chance to catch Uchis, as she's announced another Orlando show set for later this year.

Uchis has just announced her headlining "In Your Dreams" tour, in support of new album Isolation and her Orlando stop will be one of only two Florida show as of this writing. Third time's the charm, if you've missed out thus far.

Kali Uchis plays the Beacham Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. Tickets run $29.50-$99.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport will require facial scans for all passengers on international flights Read More

  2. Vendors announced for new food truck park coming to Milk District Read More

  3. An Orlando housing complex that suffered from a history of racist zoning policies will be torn down Read More

  4. Florida's smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold by appellate court Read More

  5. Orlando Police release 911 calls from hostage incident that left four children dead Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation