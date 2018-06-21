Hunter's Creek is getting a Lucky's Market

click to enlarge Photo via luckysmarket.com

Lucky's Market, a small-box grocery chain known for allowing customers to sip on a "walk-around beer," will open a new Orlando-area location in the Hunter's Creek neighborhood.The new 29,000-square-foot outpost will be located at the Hunter’s Creek Plaza, at 4169 Town Center Blvd. (just off John Young Parkway), and hopes to open in fall 2018.Apart from "walk-around beers," Lucky's also focuses on fresh seafood, exotic tropical fruits, and seasonal, local and organic produce options. They also have what they call a "DIY wall," with bulk teas, salves and tinctures.The Hunter’s Creek location will be the third Lucky’s Market in the Orlando area. However, the Colorado-based grocer has announced plans to open stores in Winter Park, the SoDo District in downtown Orlando, Vineland, Colonial Landing and Lake Mary in the near future.