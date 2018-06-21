Florida Democratic governor candidates plan to protest Trump policy of separating immigrant families

click to enlarge
Four of Florida's five Democratic gubernatorial candidates will be in Homestead this Saturday protesting the Trump administration's policy on separating undocumented children from their immigrant families.
After a week of public outcry and denials of responsibility, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the practice of forcefully removing migrant children from their parents when they are detained crossing the border – instead now, families will be jailed
together in detention centers. Around 2,300 minors were already taken from their families between May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
An estimated 1,000 migrant children are currently being held at a compound in Homestead. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson confirmed that at least 94 of those children were separated from their families.
Democratic candidates Gwen Graham, Andrew Gillum, Chris King and Philip Levine all indicated that they would visit the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on June 21 for the "March to Keep Families Together
."
"President Trump’s policy to rip families apart is cruel, bigoted and un-American and Secretary Nielsen should resign immediately," King said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to make sure Florida is a safe and welcoming place for immigrants – including my refusal to send Florida National Guard troops to the southern border to support family separation."
Tallahassee Mayor Gillum said his campaign decided to cancel all other events to march in solidarity with protesters in South Florida.
"This moral crisis demands our leaders stand up to this outrage in unequivocal terms, and we will not turn away from what the Trump Administration is doing to these families," Gillum said in a statement.
