Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Democratic governor candidates plan to protest Trump policy of separating immigrant families

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge floridademocrats.jpeg

Four of Florida's five Democratic gubernatorial candidates will be in Homestead this Saturday protesting the Trump administration's policy on separating undocumented children from their immigrant families.

After a week of public outcry and denials of responsibility, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the practice of forcefully removing migrant children from their parents when they are detained crossing the border – instead now, families will be jailed together in detention centers. Around 2,300 minors were already taken from their families between May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

An estimated 1,000 migrant children are currently being held at a compound in Homestead. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson confirmed that at least 94 of those children were separated from their families.

Democratic candidates Gwen Graham, Andrew Gillum, Chris King and Philip Levine all indicated that they would visit the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children on June 21 for the "March to Keep Families Together."

"President Trump’s policy to rip families apart is cruel, bigoted and un-American and Secretary Nielsen should resign immediately," King said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to make sure Florida is a safe and welcoming place for immigrants – including my refusal to send Florida National Guard troops to the southern border to support family separation."

Tallahassee Mayor Gillum said his campaign decided to cancel all other events to march in solidarity with protesters in South Florida.

"This moral crisis demands our leaders stand up to this outrage in unequivocal terms, and we will not turn away from what the Trump Administration is doing to these families," Gillum said in a statement.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Build-your-own doughnut spot The Donut Experiment is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Big beer companies are pushing Florida craft beers out of Publix Read More

  3. Orange County gives go-ahead for 'higher speed' Brightline train to lay tracks through wetlands Read More

  4. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. will soft open next week Read More

  5. Florida's smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold by appellate court Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation