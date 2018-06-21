Factur shows off the work of its makers with a party in the parking lot

click to enlarge
Factur – the membership-driven maker space in Ivanhoe Village that provides access to high-tech gear like power tools, CNC machines and 3D printers – throws an art party in their back parking lot to show off some of the cool stuff being built by members. While browsing, you can enjoy drinks, food vendors, live demonstrations – and of course sign up for a membership if you’re so inclined.
7-11 p.m. Friday; Factur, 520 Virginia Drive; free; factur.org
