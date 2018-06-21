The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 21, 2018

The Gist

Factur shows off the work of its makers with a party in the parking lot

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge gal_factur_party.jpg
Factur – the membership-driven maker space in Ivanhoe Village that provides access to high-tech gear like power tools, CNC machines and 3D printers – throws an art party in their back parking lot to show off some of the cool stuff being built by members. While browsing, you can enjoy drinks, food vendors, live demonstrations – and of course sign up for a membership if you’re so inclined.

7-11 p.m. Friday; Factur, 520 Virginia Drive; free; factur.org

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Party in the Parking Lot
@ Factur
520 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 22, 7 p.m.
Price: contact for price
Events
Map
Location Details Factur
520 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
407-801-3228
Home Improvement
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Party in the Parking Lot @ Factur

    • Fri., June 22, 7 p.m. contact for price

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police release 911 calls from hostage incident that left four children dead Read More

  2. Build-your-own doughnut spot The Donut Experiment is coming to Orlando Read More

  3. Big beer companies are pushing Florida craft beers out of Publix Read More

  4. Orange County gives go-ahead for 'higher speed' Brightline train to lay tracks through wetlands Read More

  5. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. will soft open next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation