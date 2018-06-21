The Gist

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Anthropomorphic animals compete to benefit charity at the annual Mascot Games

Posted By on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23 AM

In the mood to watch some of the most popular North American mascots compete against each other like gladiators? We’ve got you covered. Hosted on their 25th “anni-fur-sary,” the Mascot Games return to Amway Center for two days to lift spirits in the name of friendly rivalry. All proceeds go to New Hope for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Central Florida children and families impacted by the loss of their loved ones, and granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Every year, the Mascot Games partners with local businesses to put on the show for tens of thousands of guests. To date, more than $300,000 has been raised for the organization. Keep an eye open for your favorite mascots: They’re picked from the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA and the Arena Football League.

12:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $12-$20

