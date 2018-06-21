Anthropomorphic animals compete to benefit charity at the annual Mascot Games

click to enlarge
In the mood to watch some of the most popular North American mascots compete against each other like gladiators? We’ve got you covered. Hosted on their 25th “anni-fur-sary,” the Mascot Games return to Amway Center for two days to lift spirits in the name of friendly rivalry. All proceeds go to New Hope for Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Central Florida children and families impacted by the loss of their loved ones, and granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Every year, the Mascot Games partners with local businesses to put on the show for tens of thousands of guests. To date, more than $300,000 has been raised for the organization. Keep an eye open for your favorite mascots: They’re picked from the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA and the Arena Football League.
12:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $12-$20
