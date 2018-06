The Pro Bowl will be making its return to Orlando's Camping World Stadium in 2019.This is the third year the all-star game from the National Football League will be hosted in Orlando. Before the actual event, players, coaches and fans participate in a full week of activities around the city.In 2018, about 51,000 tickets were distributed by the NFL, according to the Orlando Sentinel , down from about 60,000 fans who attended the game in 2017.The 2019 game will be held on Jan. 27, 2019.